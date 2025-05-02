S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets also higher Friday morning

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Gains in the industrial sector led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Friday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.24 points at 24,946.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 400.30 points at 41,153.26. The S&P 500 index was up 68.59 points at 5,672.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 246.63 points at 17,957.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 72.28 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down 73 cents US at US$58.51 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 11 cents US at US$3.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$48.780 at US$3,270.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.66 a pound.

May 2, 2025.

