The Week Ahead: Toronto home sales; employment report data due

Published

Monday May 5

Toronto home sales (April)

8:30 a.m. Canada Merchandise Trade Balance (March)

U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance (March)

Earnings:

  • Ford Motor Co
  • Gibson Energy Inc
  • TMX Group Ltd
  • Parkland Corp
  • RioCan Real Estate Investment
  • Baytex Energy Corp

Tuesday May 6

PM Mark Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump in Washington

Parkland annual meeting incl. vote on activist shareholder director slate

Earnings:

  • Pet Valu Holdings Ltd
  • Kinross Gold Corp
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc
  • SSR Mining Inc
  • IAMGOLD Corp
  • Suncor Energy Inc

Wednesday May 7

2:00 p.m. U.S. FOMC interest rate announcement

2:30 p.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing

Earnings:

  • Barrick Gold Corp
  • TransAlta Corp
  • Walt Disney Co/The
  • Uber Technologies Inc
  • Great-West Lifeco Inc
  • Linamar Corp
  • Nutrien Ltd
  • Tourmaline Oil Corp
  • Manulife Financial Corp

Thursday May 8

10:00 a.m. Bank of Canada Financial Stability Report and Financial System Survey

Earnings:

  • Maple Leaf Foods Inc
  • Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
  • Molson Coors Beverage Co
  • BCE Inc
  • Hydro One Ltd
  • Emera Inc
  • Brookfield Corp
  • Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
  • Restaurant Brands International
  • Shopify Inc
  • MDA Space Ltd
  • Quebecor Inc
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
  • Sun Life Financial Inc
  • NFI Group Inc
  • Pembina Pipeline Corp
  • Chartwell Retirement Residence
  • Canadian Apartment Properties
  • Franco-Nevada Corp

Friday May 9

8:30am Canada Employment Report (April)

Earnings:

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Co
  • Enbridge Inc
  • Veren Inc
  • Air Canada