The Week Ahead: Toronto home sales; employment report data due

Monday May 5
Toronto home sales (April)
8:30 a.m. Canada Merchandise Trade Balance (March)
U.S. Goods & Services Trade Balance (March)
Earnings:
- Ford Motor Co
- Gibson Energy Inc
- TMX Group Ltd
- Parkland Corp
- RioCan Real Estate Investment
- Baytex Energy Corp
Tuesday May 6
PM Mark Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump in Washington
Parkland annual meeting incl. vote on activist shareholder director slate
Earnings:
- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd
- Kinross Gold Corp
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc
- SSR Mining Inc
- IAMGOLD Corp
- Suncor Energy Inc
Wednesday May 7
2:00 p.m. U.S. FOMC interest rate announcement
2:30 p.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
Earnings:
- Barrick Gold Corp
- TransAlta Corp
- Walt Disney Co/The
- Uber Technologies Inc
- Great-West Lifeco Inc
- Linamar Corp
- Nutrien Ltd
- Tourmaline Oil Corp
- Manulife Financial Corp
Thursday May 8
10:00 a.m. Bank of Canada Financial Stability Report and Financial System Survey
Earnings:
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc
- Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
- Molson Coors Beverage Co
- BCE Inc
- Hydro One Ltd
- Emera Inc
- Brookfield Corp
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
- Restaurant Brands International
- Shopify Inc
- MDA Space Ltd
- Quebecor Inc
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
- Sun Life Financial Inc
- NFI Group Inc
- Pembina Pipeline Corp
- Chartwell Retirement Residence
- Canadian Apartment Properties
- Franco-Nevada Corp
Friday May 9
8:30am Canada Employment Report (April)
Earnings:
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Co
- Enbridge Inc
- Veren Inc
- Air Canada