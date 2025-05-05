Apple selling corporate bonds for the first time since 2023

Apple Inc. is planning to sell investment-grade bonds on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker is looking to issue debt in as many as four parts, with initial price discussions for the deal’s longest portion, a 10-year note, in the area of 0.7 percentage point above Treasuries, said the person. It is Apple’s first time selling corporate bonds in two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The deal comes in a week where bankers are expecting to see US$35 billion to $40 billion in new issuance, with industrial and technology firms like Apple potentially accounting for the bulk of sales.
Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing Apple’s bond sale, which is expected on Monday, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation
Ethan M Steinberg, Bloomberg News
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.