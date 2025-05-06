BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

The European Union plans to hit about €100 billion (US$113 billion) in U.S. goods with additional tariffs in the event ongoing trade talks fail to yield a satisfactory result for the bloc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposed retaliatory measures will be shared with member states as early as Wednesday and consultations will last for a month before the list is finalized, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plans are private. The list could change in that time.

Separately, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm that handles trade matters, is expected to share a paper with the U.S. this week to try to kick-start the negotiations, Bloomberg reported earlier. Proposals from the EU are expected to include lowering trade and non-tariff barriers and boosting investments in the U.S.

Negotiations between the EU and U.S., which began in earnest last month, have made scant progress and the expectation is that the bulk of the American tariffs will remain in place. The EU said on Tuesday that Trump’s ongoing trade investigations will boost the amount of the bloc’s goods facing tariffs to €549 billion.

A commission spokesperson declined to comment.

EU-US Trade Balance | The EU had a 48 billion surplus in goods and services trade (European Commission data for 202)

The new EU counter-measure list will come on top of the €21 billion of U.S. goods already targeted by EU levies in response to Trump’s 25% duty on steel and aluminum exports. The EU agreed earlier this month to delay for 90 days the implementation of those measures after the U.S. lowered his so-called reciprocal rate on most EU exports to 10% from 20% while the negotiations are taking place.

Trump has also imposed a 25% duty on cars as well as some car parts and has initiated investigations that could result in duties on the imports of lumber, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, critical minerals and trucks.

The commission has said all options are on the table in response to Trump’s levies and future measures could target services and restrict exports, Bloomberg previously reported.

Jorge Valero and Alberto Nardelli, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.