S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points

Trader Craig Spector works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the utility sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.44 points at 25,076.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 192.22 points at 41,021.22. The S&P 500 index was down 1.07 points at 5,605.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.53 points at 17,622.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.58 cents US compared with 72.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down 21 cents US at US$58.88 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 17 cents US at US$3.64 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$31.20 at US$3,391.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.