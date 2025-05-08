Canadian Natural Resources reports Q1 profit up, record quarterly average production

Canadian Natural Resources logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earned a first-quarter profit of $2.46 billion, up from $987 million a year ago as it reported record quarterly average production.

The company says the profit amounted to $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with 46 cents per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned $1.16 per diluted share from operations in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 68 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Product sales totalled $12.71 billion, up from $9.42 billion a year ago, while revenue amounted to $10.94 billion, up from $8.24 billion a year earlier.

Production in the quarter averaged 1,582,348 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,333,502 boe/d in the same quarter last year.

The company says it produced 2.45 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, up from 2.15 billion cubic feet per day a year earlier, while crude oil and natural gas liquids production amounted to 1,173,804 barrels per day, up from 975,668 barrels per day a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

