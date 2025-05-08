Pembina Pipeline reports higher profits, revenues for first quarter

The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Pembina Pipeline Corp. has reported higher profits and revenues for the first quarter. Earnings were $502 million for the three months ended March 31, up from $438 million during the same period of 2024.

That amounted to 80 cents per diluted share versus 73 cents a year earlier.

Revenue was $2.82 billion, an increase from $1.54 billion.

The Calgary-based company says it doesn’t expect any impact from U.S. tariffs on energy imports this year given that much of its business is under contract.

It says it has also not seen any significant decline in activity from producers in Western Canada who use Pembina’s system to get their oil and gas to market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: PPL)

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press