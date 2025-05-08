S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points

The TSX ticker on the outside of the TMX Group headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 2024. Canadian stocks tumbled at the open, then pared those losses, as traders caught up after the Toronto Stock Exchange and other venues were closed for a public holiday during Mondays global selloff.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.29 points at 25,248.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 359.74 points at 41,473.71. The S&P 500 index was up 44.30 points at 5,675.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.55 points at 17,889.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.97 cents US compared with 72.48 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.51 at US$59.58 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny US at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$31.70 at US$3,360.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents US at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.