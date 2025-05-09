Telecom and energy sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets mixed

Trader Vincent Napolitano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada’s main stock index gained more than 100 points thanks to strength in the telecom and energy sectors, while U.S. markets ended mixed as investors awaited a U.S.-China meeting on trade set for Saturday.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 103.68 points at 25,357.74

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.07 points at 41,249.38. The S&P 500 index was down 4.03 points at 5,659.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.78 points at 17,928.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.80 cents US compared with 71.91 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.11 at US$61.02 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 20 cents US at US$3.80 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$38 at US$3,344 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

