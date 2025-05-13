S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.05 points at 25,683.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 163.93 points at 42,246.17. The S&P 500 index was up 45.47 points at 5,889.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 276.29 points at 18,984.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.54 cents US compared with 71.44 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.11 at US$63.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down seven cents US at US$3.58 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$21.10 at US$3,249.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nine cents US at US$4.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press