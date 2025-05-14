Brookfield revives US$2.4 billion deal for Honolulu CRE complex

Christopher Ballard, managing director at Check Capital Management, shares his analysis of Brookfiled Corp. earnings results and its international growth plans.

Brookfield Properties has revived a US$2.4 billion debt package to refinance the Ala Moana Center, a sprawling mall and office complex in Honolulu, about a month after it halted the deal amid tariff-induced market disruption.

The commercial mortgage backed security is being split into five portions that carry ratings from AAA down to BBB-, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan Stanley and several other banks are working on the deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The market “has recovered sufficiently to pursue the opportunistic financing,” said a spokesperson for Brookfield. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Wall Street has seen a snapback in transactions and credit markets have steadied in recent days as U.S. President Donald Trump has relaxed some tariffs and made some progress in negotiating trade deals.

Brookfield plans to use proceeds from the deal to repay an existing CMBS tied to the property and pay estimated closing costs, according to a Fitch Ratings report on the deal.

The complex, which includes two office buildings, spans more than 2.7 million square feet, Fitch said in its report.

Scott Carpenter, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.