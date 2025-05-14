S&P/TSX composite index edges higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada’s main stock index made modest gains Wednesday while U.S. markets were mixed as investors weighed what might come next in trade disputes.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.59 points at 25,692.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.37 points at 42,051.06. The S&P 500 index was up 6.03 points at 5,892.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 136.72 points at 19,146.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.61 cents US compared with 71.59 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down 52 cents US at US$63.15 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 16 cents US at US$3.49 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$59.50 at US$3,188.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

