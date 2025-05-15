S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points

The broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Strength in the industrial, telecommunication and utility sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 126.11 points at 25,818.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.32 points at 42,143.38. The S&P 500 index was up 4.04 points at 5,896.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.53 points at 19,101.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.43 cents US compared with 71.61 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$1.95 at US$60.73 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 10 cents US at US$3.40 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$24.00 at US$3,212.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny US at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.