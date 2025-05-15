S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points hitting record close, U.S. stock markets mixed

The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Strength in the industrial, telecommunication and utility sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 200 points on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 205.03 points at 25,897.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 271.69 points at 42,322.75. The S&P 500 index was up 24.35 points at 5,916.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 34.49 points at 19,112.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.51 cents US compared with 71.61 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$1.53 at US$61.15 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 13 cents US at US$3.36 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$38.30 at US$3,226.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.