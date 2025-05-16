S&P/TSX composite index down as base metals sector falls, U.S. stocks mixed

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.75 points at 25,877.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.39 points at 42,334.14. The S&P 500 index was up 3.68 points at 5,920.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.30 points at 19,099.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.49 cents US compared with 71.51 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 53 cents US at US$61.68 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny US at US$3.37 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$48.60 at US$3,178.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 10 cents US at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press