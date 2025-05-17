Turkey makes $30 billion natural gas discovery in the Black Sea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, during a news conference at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, at Villa Doria Pamphili in Roma, Italy, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Erdogan travelled to Italy to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attend a business forum in Rome.

Turkey has discovered 75 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $30 billion dollars in the Black Sea, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During a speech in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan said the discovery was made after 49 days of drilling at the Goktepe 3 field in Sakarya and will meet residential demand for 3.5 years.

In 2020, Turkey found 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the biggest ever discovery in the Black Sea.

Erdogan said the country will continue exploration “until we achieve our goal of complete energy independence.”

