S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.64 points at 26,088.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.42 points at 42,727.65. The S&P 500 index was down 16.94 points at 5,946.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 85.73 points at 19,129.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.67 cents US compared with 71.54 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was down 30 cents US at US$61.84 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 26 cents US at US$3.37 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$48.10 at US$3,281.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents US at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.