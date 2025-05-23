S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stocks also fall after Trump comments

The Bay Street Financial District is shown next to the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also dropped after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 50 per cent tax on all imports from the European Union as well as a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.09 points at 25,833.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 273.88 points at 41,585.21. The S&P 500 index was down 46.24 points at 5,795.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 195.99 points at 18,729.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.67 cents US compared with 72.10 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 41 cents US at US$61.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents US at US$3.70 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$63.00 at US$3,358.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 10 cents US at US$4.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press