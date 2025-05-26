S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in late-morning trading

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology, energy and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.65 points at 26,082.60.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was down seven cents US at US$61.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$27.70 at US$3,338.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny US at US$4.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2025.

