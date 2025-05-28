S&P/TSX composite falls, U.S. markets and commodities also down

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Canada’s main stock index and several of its U.S. counterparts slid in late-morning trading as commodities also ticked down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.14 points at 26,247.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 212 points at 42,260.02. The S&P 500 index was down 12 points at 5,909.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.66 points at 19,173.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.38 cents US compared with 72.64 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 80 cents US at US$61.69 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents US at US$3.60 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$3,298.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down about a penny US at US$4.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press