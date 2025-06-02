The Daily Chase: Markets react to Trump’s steel tariff

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Markets react to Trump’s steel tariff : Markets are reacting today to the declaration late Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump that he intends to hike tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. Shares of U.S.-based metals companies are surging in the premarket. Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of all steel imports, and more than 50 percent of aluminum imports. The Canadian Steel Producers Association says the move would “create mass disruption and negative consequences” across the highly integrated steel supply chains and customers on both sides of the border. The association is calling on the federal government to fully re-instate retaliatory steel tariffs and implement new tariffs to stop unfairly traded steel from entering Canada.

Carney meeting with Premiers : Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Premiers today in Saskatoon. Lowering interprovincial trade barriers is expected to be on the agenda. Just ahead of the meeting, Ontario announced agreements with Saskatchewan, Alberta and Prince Edward Island to reduce trade barriers. Another key issue is large-scale infrastructure projects – and what the federal government can do to reduce red tape delaying those projects.

Wildfire oilsands evacuations : Wildfires in Western Canada are forcing evacuations from oilsands projects in northern Alberta. Canadian Natural Resources has evacuated workers from its Jackfish 1 oilsands project and stopped more than 36,000 barrels per day of production. MEG Energy meanwhile, has evacuated all non-essential workers from its Christina Lake facility. Cenovus Energy says it expects a full restart of its Christina Lake operations “in the near term” after shutting down last week.