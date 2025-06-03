S&P/TSX composite and U.S. stock markets move higher

Trader James Matthews works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Canada’s main stock index edged up and U.S. markets climbed as investors tried to tune out the latest noise from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The S&P/TSX composite rose 37.68 points at 26,426.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 214.16 points at 42,519.64. The S&P 500 index was up 34.43 points at 5,970.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 156.34 points at 19,398.96.

The Canadian dollar closed at 72.87 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up 89 cents US at US$63.41 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up three cents US at US$3.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$20.10 at US$3,377.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD)

The Canadian Press