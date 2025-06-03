The Daily Chase: Carney’s pipeline roadmap

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are four things you need to know this morning

Carney’s pipeline roadmap : Prime Minister Mark Carney says he sees opportunity for Canada to build a new pipeline to ship more oil to foreign markets, if it’s tied to billions in green investments to reduce the industry’s environmental footprint. Speaking after a summit with provincial leaders yesterday, Carney said it’s “absolutely in our interest” to de-carbonize Canada’s oil and consider new routes for Canadian crude, and reducing reliance on exports to the U.S. While the group mulled over a number of potential “nation-building” natural resource and infrastructure developments in private, they did not release a final list afterward that would show they accomplished something concrete.

OECD cuts outlook on Canada’s economy : A major international economic agency says Canada will be one of the countries most affected by a global economic slowdown brought on by trade tariffs. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development expects Canada’s economy to grow by only one per cent this year and 1.1 per cent next year. By contrast, the OECD expects the global economy to grow by 2.9 per cent this year and in 2026. It’s the second time this year the Paris-based organization slashed its global forecasts due to the trade war instigated by the United States.

Meta powering up: Meta has signed a 20-year agreement to buy nuclear power from Constellation Energy, continuing the wave of tech giants teaming up with the industry in order to meet the growing power needs of data centers. Beginning in June 2027, Meta will buy roughly 1.1 gigawatts of energy from Constellation’s facility in Illinois. The news sent Constellation shares up 15 percent in premarket trading. In September, Constellation said it would restart Three Mile Island – the site of the worst nuclear meltdown in U.S. history – and sell the power to Microsoft under a 20-year agreement. Google recently pledged to fund the development of three nuclear sites.