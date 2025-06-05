Base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite

A man walks past a building in Toronto that used to house the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 18 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Strength in base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.53 points at 26,382.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.78 points at 42,540.52. The S&P 500 index was up 24.73 points at 5,995.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 133.05 points at 19,593.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 73 cents US at US$63.58 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents US at US$3.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$3,393.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 12 cents US at US$5.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.