Canadian, U.S. markets finish week with big gains as investors take in jobs reports

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. markets finished the week in solidly positive territory as investors took stock of the latest jobs reports in both countries.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.84 points at 26,429.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 443.13 points at 42,762.87. The S&P 500 index was up 61.06 points at 6,000.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 231.50 points at 19,529.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.05 cents US compared with 73.21 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.21 to $64.58 a barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 10 cents US at US$3.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$28.50 at US$3,346.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nine cents US at US$4.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.