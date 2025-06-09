S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite gains in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.88 points at 26,392.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.78 points at 42,670.09. The S&P 500 index was up 1.23 points at 6,001.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.11 points at 19,575.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 73.05 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up 52 cents US at US$65.10 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 15 cents US at US$3.64 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$3,351.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents US at US$4.93 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.