S&P/TSX composite finishes higher on Monday

The TSX is shown on a business news ticker is seen in the Financial District in Toronto, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Strength in technology and materials helped Canada’s main stock index close over 100 points higher Monday, while U.S. markets also saw gains amid declines in oil prices.

Stock market gains came as investors hoped for limited retaliation after U.S. strikes on Iran.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 111.79 points at 26,609.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 374.96 points at 42,581.78. The S&P 500 index was up 57.33 points at 6,025.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 183.56 points at 19,630.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.84 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$5.33 at US$68.51, while the August gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$3,395.00 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.