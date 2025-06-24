Oil prices drop sharply and stocks rally worldwide after announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire

Specialist Dilip Patel, left, and trader Robert Charmak work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Oil prices are dropping further, and stocks are rallying worldwide on hopes that Israel’s war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude, even if a tentative truce seemed to fray under fire in the morning.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 263 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%. Oil prices fell more than 4% and are below where they were before the Israel-Iran conflict began.

That could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates to help the economy, but its chair was circumspect in prepared testimony he’s set to give Congress.

By David Mchugh and Elaine Kurtenbach