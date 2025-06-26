S&P/TSX composite gains over 180 points, U.S. stocks also rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index saw gains Thursday, helped by strength in base metals stocks, while U.S. markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index finished 185.63 points higher at 26,751.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 404.41 points at 43,386.84. The S&P 500 index was up 48.86 points at 6,141.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 194.36 points at 20,167.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents US compared with 72.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 32 cents US at US$65.24 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$3,348.00 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.