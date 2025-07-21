S&P/TSX composite loses steam through the trading day

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index lost steam throughout the trading day Monday to close just a few points higher, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.99 points at 27,317.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.12 points at 44,323.07. The S&P 500 index was up 8.81 points at 6,305.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.52 points at 20,974.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 72.89 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down 10 cents US at US$65.95 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$48.10 at US$3,406.40 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.