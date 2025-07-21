S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Gains in base metal stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Monday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 110.49 points at 27,424.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 202.54 points at 44,544.73. The S&P 500 index was up 35.76 points at 6,332.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.42 points at 21,047.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 72.89 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down 18 cents US at US$65.87 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$52.20 at US$3,410.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.