U.S. stocks hang around their records following mixed profit reports

Traders Neil Catania, left, and Daniel Kryger work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Wall Street is hanging around its records following some mixed profit reports, as General Motors and other big U.S. companies give updates on how much U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are hurting or helping them.

The S&P 500 was flat in early trading Tuesday, a day after inching to its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30 points, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1 per cent from its own record.

General Motors dropped 3.6 per cent despite reporting a stronger profit than expected. The automaker said it’s still expecting a US$4 billion to $5 billion hit this year from tariffs.

By Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott