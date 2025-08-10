ADVERTISEMENT

Investing

The Week Ahead: Earnings from miners, U.S. inflation data due

By BNNBloomberg.ca Staff

Published

Monday, Aug. 11

10:30 a.m. BoC Market Participants Survey (Q2)

Earnings:

Barrick Mining

K92 Mining Inc.

Mag Silver

Franco-Nevada Corp.

Orla Mining

Tuesday, Aug. 12

8:30 a.m. CAD Building Permits (June)

8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (July)

Earnings:

CAE Inc.

Peyto Exploration

Sienna Senior Living

Wednesday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m. BoC Summary of Deliberations from July 30 meeting

Earnings:

Linamar

Metro

Bird Construction

CCL Industries

Birchcliff Energy

Equinox Gold

Northland Power

Wesdome Gold Mines

Stantec Inc.

Boyd Group Services

H&R Real Estate Investment

Endeavour Silver Corp.

Hydro One

Hudbay Minerals

Cisco Systems

Thursday, Aug. 14

No notable events

Earnings:

TerraVest Industries

First Majestic Silver Corp.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Deere & Co.

Tapestry Inc.

Friday, Aug. 15

8:30 a.m. CAD Manufacturing Sales & Orders (June)

8:30 a.m. CAD Wholesale Trade (June)

8:30 a.m. U.S. Retail Sales (July)

9:00 a.m. CAD Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index (July)