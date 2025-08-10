The Week Ahead: Earnings from miners, U.S. inflation data due

Monday, Aug. 11
10:30 a.m. BoC Market Participants Survey (Q2)
Earnings:
Barrick Mining
K92 Mining Inc.
Mag Silver
Franco-Nevada Corp.
Orla Mining
Tuesday, Aug. 12
8:30 a.m. CAD Building Permits (June)
8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (July)
Earnings:
CAE Inc.
Peyto Exploration
Sienna Senior Living
Wednesday, Aug. 13
1:30 p.m. BoC Summary of Deliberations from July 30 meeting
Earnings:
Linamar
Metro
Bird Construction
CCL Industries
Birchcliff Energy
Equinox Gold
Northland Power
Wesdome Gold Mines
Stantec Inc.
Boyd Group Services
H&R Real Estate Investment
Endeavour Silver Corp.
Hydro One
Hudbay Minerals
Cisco Systems
Thursday, Aug. 14
No notable events
Earnings:
TerraVest Industries
First Majestic Silver Corp.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Applied Materials Inc.
Deere & Co.
Tapestry Inc.
Friday, Aug. 15
8:30 a.m. CAD Manufacturing Sales & Orders (June)
8:30 a.m. CAD Wholesale Trade (June)
8:30 a.m. U.S. Retail Sales (July)
9:00 a.m. CAD Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index (July)