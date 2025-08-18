Securities watchdog CIRO shut down some systems after cybersecurity threat found

Networking cables on a batch board are shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization says it shut down some of its systems as a precaution after identifying a cybersecurity threat on Aug. 11.

It says a preliminary investigation indicates that some personal information of member firms and their registered employees was affected.

CIRO says its priority is to investigate which individual registrants may have been affected and once determined, to notify those individuals and provide risk mitigation services.

It adds that the investigation is ongoing and it is working with external cybersecurity and legal experts, and law enforcement.

The organization says its real-time equity market surveillance operations continue as normal, with no active threat in its systems.

CIRO is the self-regulatory organization that oversees investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, and trading activity on Canada’s debt and equity markets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.