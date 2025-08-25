S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 164.94 points at 28,168.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 176.32 points at 45,455.42. The S&P 500 index was down 2.81 points at 6,464.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.63 points at 21,551.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.30 cents US compared with 72.18 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.05 at US$64.71 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$1.60 at US$3,420.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.