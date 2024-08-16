Cannabis company Canopy Growth says chief executive David Klein to retire next year

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says chief executive David Klein is retiring next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says chief executive David Klein is retiring next year.

The cannabis company says Klein will call it quits at the end of the company’s current financial year on March 31, 2025.

Until then or once a successor is named, he is expected to continue in his role as CEO and a member of the board.

Klein joined Canopy Growth as chief executive in January 2020.

Canopy Growth chair David Lazzarato says Klein was instrumental in navigating the company through a major transformation and establishing Canopy USA.

The company says the board is in the process of hiring a search firm to help find a successor to lead it into its next chapter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.