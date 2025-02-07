Canopy Growth reports $121.9M Q3 loss compared with $216.8M loss a year earlier

Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on August 23, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. reported a loss of $121.9 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $216.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The cannabis company says the loss amounted to $1.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss of $2.62 per diluted share a year earlier.

Net revenue for what was the company’s third quarter totalled $74.8 million, down from $78.5 million a year ago.

Excluding businesses sold during its prior financial year, Canopy says net revenue was up eight per cent compared with a year ago.

The company says the increase was helped by strength in its Canadian medical cannabis sales, Storz & Bickel vaporizer business and international cannabis operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.