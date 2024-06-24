Dallas will feel like 107 with heat and humidity: Weather Watch

Power lines run in front of Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, Texas, US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A heat wave has returned to parts of the South and Midwest this week and will threaten dozens of daily record highs for the official first days of summer, the Weather Channel reports.

Heat advisories are in place across the central and southern US — from South Dakota to Texas.

Dallas is forecast to see highs above 98F (36.6C) this week, but the humidity through Tuesday will make it feel closer to 107, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst conditions look like they will center around Fort Smith, Arkansas and just over the state line into Oklahoma where the temperatures and humidity will produce heat index values of 111.

Temperatures like this will create a high demand for electricity as people turn to air conditioning to keep cool, as well as raise health risks for anyone who cannot get away from the heat.

The heat is leading to moderate air conditions across a large part of the eastern and southern US, AirNow.gov said. The worst air, however, will be in California’s Central Valley around Fresno and Bakersfield where conditions are forecast to become unhealthy later.

There will be elevated ground ozone in the area, the National Weather Service said. To help offset the bad conditions, residents are asked to minimize the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment during the day and wait until nightfall to use household chemicals.

In other weather news:

India: Sunday’s high was 43.6C reported at Jodhpur (West Rajasthan), according to the India Meteorological Department.

Europe: European capitals are bracing for heat wave conditions, following wildfires in Greece and flooding in Switzerland over the weekend. High pressure over southern Scandinavia will bring the highest temperatures this year to the UK, with London and parts of the southeast nearing heat wave thresholds by the middle of the week, according to the Met Office. Yellow health alerts for hot weather have been issued for most of England.

South Africa: Confidence among South Africa’s agricultural businesses fell to the lowest level in almost 15 years as an El Niño-induced drought affected grain crops.

