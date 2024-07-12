ADM Scraps Ventures With LG Chem as Construction Costs Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Agricultural giant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. has halted its joint ventures with LG Chem Ltd. to make materials for plant-based products such as bioplastics due to high costs.
Construction costs have “skyrocketed” and the projects “no longer represented a prudent use of our investors’ capital,” Chris Cuddy, president of ADM’s carbohydrate solutions business, said in a Friday statement. The joint ventures were announced in 2022 and had aimed to build facilities in Decatur, Illinois to produce lactic and polylactic acids.
The two ventures are ADM’s majority-owned GreenWise Lactic and LG Chem Illinois Biochem. When announced two years ago, the companies said GreenWise Lactic would produce as much as 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid a year. LG Chem Illinois Biochem aimed to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid a year.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.