Japan on ‘High-Alert’ for Summer Power Shortages, Minister Says

High voltage transmission towers and Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 21, 2023. Temperatures in central Tokyo have soared to nearly 9C (16F) above the seasonal average, as the extreme heat blanketing the world continues to smash historical norms. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy minister warned that the country needs to remain vigilant to prevent electricity shortages this summer, due to its reliance on older power plants that have a higher risk of sudden outages.

“We can’t rule out temporary squeezes on power ahead,” Ken Saito said during a regular news conference Friday. “The situation is such that we need to remain on high-alert.”

Tokyo’s secured enough fuel to deal with expected surges in power demand as temperatures rise, and Saito, reiterating that there was no need to request companies and households to conserve energy. But he asked that people not waste electricity and that they turn off the lights in empty rooms.

Thermal power facilities that were temporarily shut down for maintenance earlier this year are expected to come online by the end of this month, while equipment failures at other facilities are expected to be fixed earlier than previously planned, he said.

Separately, Saito said government and company officials will discuss concrete measures on Tuesday to deal with growing jet fuel shortages as inbound flights increase. Measures will include ways to better monitor demand and secure fuel supplies, he said.

