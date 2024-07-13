China Issues Flood Warning With Yangtze River Seen at Risk

(Bloomberg) -- China warned it will face a “complex and severe” challenge to prevent floods over the coming week, with some of its major rivers under threat as the country entered the main season for inundations.

The upper reaches of the Yangtze River will be hit by more flooding, Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said in a statement on the ministry’s website late on Friday.

China’s southern areas have been battered by heavy rain in recent weeks. Li’s ministry has already issued emergency responses in several provinces, relocating people from flood-prone areas and urging better monitoring, including patrolling of dikes.

The Huaihe River risks its first flood this year after waters rose to the warning level, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday. Authorities in the central provinces of Henan and Anhui have upgraded their emergency response to the third level of a four-tier-system, with the first grade being the most severe, it said.

