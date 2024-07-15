GM’s Barra Says Automaker Won’t Sell a Million EVs Next Year

Mary Barra, chair and chief executive officer of General Motors Co., during a news conference at the Hudson's building in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Monday, April 15, 2024. General Motors Co. is planning to move its downtown Detroit headquarters across the city to the Hudson's building, a new 1.5 million-square-foot project being developed by billionaire Dan Gilbert.

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra walked-back expectations for her company’s electric vehicle program by saying the automaker won’t sell one million plug-in models in 2025 after previously pledging enough capacity to build that many.

Barra told CNBC at an event Monday that customer demand will dictate how fast GM can get to the one million mark for annual sales of EVs, and that currently it’s seeing a slowdown in deliveries of them. Those comments echoed remarks the CEO made in December when she said that meeting a target for an all-electric fleet by 2035 will depend on consumer acceptance.

Slowing growth could be painful for GM, which just recently overcame EV battery production problems and has already delayed the opening of an electric pickup truck plant in suburban Detroit. The carmaker is in the process of ramping up production of its electric Chevrolet Blazer mid-sized SUV and smaller Equinox model, which the company hopes will boost sales.

US deliveries of EVs were flat in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago, but still up 11% over the first quarter, according to market research firm Cox Automotive.

