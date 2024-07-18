Brazil Chicken Suppliers Slump After Newcastle Virus Is Found

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil chicken producers slumped after a virulent poultry disease was found on a commercial farm, prompting fears of trade embargoes against the world’s largest exporter.

A chicken farm in Rio Grande do Sul state was shut after the presence of the Newcastle virus was confirmed on Wednesday, according to the Brazilian agriculture ministry. The birds at the site will be destroyed as part of measures to prevent the illness from spreading.

Newcastle disease, which doesn’t affect humans, will likely lead some importing countries including Japan and China to raise some restrictions on purchases of Brazilian chicken at a time when investors are concerned about an increase in supplies, XP Inc. analysts led by Leonardo Alencar said in a note to clients.

BRF SA, the largest Brazilian chicken supplier, plunged as much as 8.1%, the biggest intraday loss since November. Marfrig Global Foods SA, which controls BRF, fell as much as 5.9%, with JBS SA losing as much as 4.1%.

Newcastle disease, which attacks birds’ respiratory, nervous and digestive systems, was last found in Brazil in 2006.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.