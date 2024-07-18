Volvo Car Adjusts Sales Forecast on China EV Tariff Insecurity

(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB slightly lowered its auto-sales forecast for this year due to the potential impact of the European Union’s trade conflict with China over support for its electric-vehicle industry.

The Chinese-owned manufacturer now sees retail sales growing by 12% to 15% this year, from a previous projection of at least 15%.

Volvo Car has been caught in the crossfire of the EU’s spat with Beijing over subsidies to its EV makers. Owned by China’s Geely, Volvo Car makes electric models in the Asian country and would be affected by tariffs.

The company adjusted its forecast because of “the uncertainty around those trade tariffs and how that may affect demand,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Rowan said in an interview on Thursday. “We are still aiming for the high end of that range.”

Volvo Car has been benefiting from robust demand for its compact electric sport utility vehicle, the EX30, which is made in China. The company will start producing the model at its Ghent, Belgium plant next year.

Aside from the trade issues, the company had a strong second quarter. Operating income in the period rose to 8 billion kronor ($758 million) as the automaker registered strong demand for its electric and plug-in hybrid models and remained disciplined on prices and costs. Analysts had expected 6.6 billion kronor.

“We have a good pricing position in the markets right now,” Rowan said in a separate interview with Bloomberg Television.

