Cocoa Gains on Signs of Resilient Demand Despite Pricier Beans

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures climbed for a second day as the pace of processing holds up against the backdrop of higher beans prices and a supply crunch.

The most-active contract rose as much as 3.1%, helping trim the weekly drop.

Bean processing in North America rose 2.2% in the second quarter while Europe last week reported a 4.1% jump. Asia grindings dropped 1.4% from a year prior, but were in-line with expectations as processors grapple with shortages and pricier beans.

Data from the three regions suggests demand remained resilient in the second quarter as processors used cheaper bean inventories secured prior to the price spike. Futures in New York surged to record highs this year as poor harvests in West Africa pushed the market into deficit, though prospects of a better crop have tamed prices.

Despite the rally, “chocolate is still highly sought after with some companies even reporting an increase in sales,” Dixon Poh, assistant vice president of soft commodities for Asia at broker StoneX said last week following European data.

