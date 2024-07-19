Reliance Profit Misses Forecast Weighed Down by Energy Units

INDIA - JANUARY 16: A Reliance Industries Ltd. sign is lit at night at a gas station in Mumbai, India, on January 14, 2007. Reliance Industries Ltd., India's biggest company by market value, may post a record profit in the fourth quarter as earnings from processing crude oil into fuels increased. (Photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported a profit that missed analyst expectations as it grappled with low margins in a “challenging operating environment” for its energy businesses.

Net income at India’s largest company by market value fell 5.4% to 151.4 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Friday. That fell short of the average 174.17 billion rupees profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

This is the fifth straight quarter when earnings underwhelmed the brokerage estimates due to a weak performance by Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals, or O2C, businesses.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a 12% rise in revenue to 2.36 trillion rupees, topping analyst estimates. Total costs surged 14% to 2.17 trillion rupees.

“The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment,” Ambani said in a statement. “The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries.”

Key Insights

The weak earnings came after the conglomerate has plowed $60 billion between 2021 to 2023 — its shortest investment cycle in decades — for a number of projects such as expanding the 5G telecom network and building giga factories for green energy. A July 1 note from Morgan Stanley said it expected a big payoff, with Reliance potentially adding $100 billion in market value as new cash flows emerge, business cycles improve and its green energy as well as retail units corner a bigger market share. The stock has already jumped 20% this year.

“June 2024 is a tough quarter for Reliance,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Mayank Maheshwari wrote in a July 5 note. “Refining margins collapsed with a decline in transport fuel demand in China and slower growth in the US.” The pullback in refining margins is only short term and there will likely be recovery from July-September quarter as Asian refiners reduce run rates in wake of pressure on margins, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a July 10 note. Petrochemicals has been a pain point in recent quarters with Chief Financial Officer V. Srikanth calling it a “multi-decade low” in April

Ambani’s consumer businesses — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ltd. — meanwhile have put up a strong show and the group is cementing its dominance in the entertainment space. Reliance Jio, India’s largest wireless operator, is likely to see a revenue boost in the September quarter after it announced a long-awaited tariff hike in end-June. It creates a case for a public listing in 2025 at a $112 billion valuation, according to Jefferies. Reliance Retail has also been expanding into newer formats, such as its beauty platform Tira. It is also planning to introduce Chinese fast fashion brand Shein on its app and offline stores, according to a local media report.

Investors are now waiting to hear about the next set of business milestones from Ambani’s annual address to shareholders. While no date has been announced for Reliance’s shareholder meet, this once-a-year speech has evolved into a high-profile platform for Ambani to announce new initiatives, akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Market Reaction

Reliance’s shares surged 5.4% in the June quarter, falling short of the 7.3% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex

Earnings were announced after the close of market hours

Get More

Reliance Jio’s net income was 54.5 billion rupees, +12% y/y

Reliance Jio’s total user base stood at 489.7 million as of June 30; average-revenue-per-user at 181.7 rupees

Reliance Retail profit 25.49 billion rupees, up 4.6% y/y; Ebitda +10% y/y

O2C Ebitda 130.9 billion rupees, -14% y/y

Media Ebitda 30 million rupees, -97% y/y

Total debt, as of June 30, fell 6.1% q-o-q to 3.05 trillion rupees while cash and cash equivalents slipped 7.6% to 1.93 trillion rupees

--With assistance from Advait Palepu and Satviki Sanjay.

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.