Cocoa Futures Advance as Ghana Seeks to Restrict Some Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures gained as Ghana’s plan to limit some supplies for next season fueled fresh worries about continued shortages.

The world’s second-biggest grower has told buyers that it will determine how much of the next crop can be sold as specialty cocoa based on total production, and that the regulator will allocate beans “equitably” among buyers, Bloomberg reported last week.

The move to restrict some purchases signals there’s concern that the country’s next crop may not recover as significantly as some people expect, even with favorable weather and timely supplies of pesticide and fertilizer.

Cocoa futures gained as much as 3.8% in New York on Monday. While prices have eased from a record set in April — partly on expectations for better supplies next season — they’re still up roughly 90% this year following bad harvests in West Africa.

“It seems Ghana’s plan to control supplies is boosting futures,” said Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets. “Poor rainfall in some key growing areas of West Africa is also supporting the market.”

Ghana has had to postpone some deliveries of cocoa to the 2024-25 season that starts in October after production slid. Harvests have also struggled in top producer Ivory Coast.

