Manna Tree Builds Majority Stake in Organic Beef Producer

(Bloomberg) -- Manna Tree Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on health investments, has acquired a majority stake in organic beef producer Verde Farms.

Verde Farms, founded in 2005, produces grass-fed, pasture-raised beef products sold at regional and national food stores including Wegmans, Costco and Sam’s Club. The financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed in a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

“For decades, we had a very carbohydrate-centric diet and now it has become a much more protein-centered diet,” Manna Tree Managing Partner Steve Young said in an interview. “Protein really is one of the fastest growing spaces within the food space and that’s why we think there’s a lot of room for growth for Verde Farms.”

Massachusetts-based Verde Farms, with $75 million in sales, is profitable, Young said. The so-called better-for-you beef market has grown 15% annually over the past five years to $4.4 billion, Manna Tree said in the statement, citing Nielsen data.

Verde Farms Chief Executive Officer Brad Johnson said during his tenure of almost 20 years, he saw the organic beef segment grew from a small niche to an “important and growing segment.”

Going forward, Manna Tree is looking to expand Verde Farms’ retail distribution and work on longer-term product innovations, Johnson said.

Manna Tree made a $15 million minority equity investment in Verde Farms in 2020, according to a statement at the time. That year, the company raised a total of $25 million in a series A round.

