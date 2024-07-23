Bosch to Buy JCI Air-Conditioning Assets in $8 Billion Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 10: Bosch logos are displayed at the company's booth during CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 4,000 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 130,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Robert Bosch GmbH plans to buy Johnson Controls International Plc’s heating and ventilation assets for $8 billion as the German company diversifies its portfolio away from automotive supplies.

All parties have signed binding agreements, Bosch said Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in 12 months, subject to regulatory approval.

As part of the deal, Bosch will acquire full ownership of Johnson Controls’ air-conditioning joint venture with Hitachi, including the Japanese manufacturer’s 40% stake.

The deal helps Bosch tap into new markets aside and expand away from its automotive business as carmakers shift to electric vehicles. The German company had competed against other suitors for the assets and recently emerged as the frontrunner, Bloomberg reported last week.

The transaction is the largest in Bosch’s history and will nearly double its home comfort business to €9 billion ($9.8 billion) from €5 billion in sales, the company said. The deal includes 16 production sites and 12 development sites in more than 30 countries.

“With the deal, we will achieve a global leading market position in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning,” Bosch Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hartung said. “It also strengthens our presence in the US and Asia and balances our company divisions.”

Bosch assumes that the global market for heat pumps, ventilation and air conditioning systems will grow by 40% until 2030.

The growing market requires increasingly large investments: In 2023, US air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp paid €12 billion to take over most of German family-owned Viessmann to expand its heating and cooling operations.

