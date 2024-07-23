Commodities

Eni in Exclusive Agreement With KKR for Enilive Unit Stake Sale

By Antonio Vanuzzo
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Eni SpA reported a 94% drop in first-quarter profit and cut its production forecast for the year as demand is crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Italian energy major Eni SpA signed a temporary exclusivity agreement with KKR & Co. related to the sale of a 20% to 25% stake in Enilive.

The accord is based on a valuation for the Enilive biorefining unit of between €11.5 billion ($12.5 billion) and €12.5 billion, Eni said in a statement on Tuesday. Given investor interest, Eni also said it could sell an additional Enilive stake of up to 10%. 

The potential deal is part of a company reorganization to help fund a transition to gas and renewable energy. Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi is pursuing a so-called satellite model for the company, which entails listing divisions or partnering with external investors to develop them.

The new strategy started with the disposal of a minority stake in Eni’s green unit Plenitude to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG in 2023. The company is also targeting to split off its carbon-capture division and its biochemical subsidiary Novamont by 2027.

Enilive comprises biorefining and biomethane assets as well as mobility solutions. 

