Eni in Exclusive Agreement With KKR for Enilive Unit Stake Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Italian energy major Eni SpA signed a temporary exclusivity agreement with KKR & Co. related to the sale of a 20% to 25% stake in Enilive.

The accord is based on a valuation for the Enilive biorefining unit of between €11.5 billion ($12.5 billion) and €12.5 billion, Eni said in a statement on Tuesday. Given investor interest, Eni also said it could sell an additional Enilive stake of up to 10%.

The potential deal is part of a company reorganization to help fund a transition to gas and renewable energy. Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi is pursuing a so-called satellite model for the company, which entails listing divisions or partnering with external investors to develop them.

The new strategy started with the disposal of a minority stake in Eni’s green unit Plenitude to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG in 2023. The company is also targeting to split off its carbon-capture division and its biochemical subsidiary Novamont by 2027.

Enilive comprises biorefining and biomethane assets as well as mobility solutions.

